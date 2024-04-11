Vernon's Upper Room Mission cot program provided a warm place to sleep for 92 people last winter

Photo: Upper Room Mission

Vernon's Upper Room Mission helped close to 100 people avoid the frigid bite of winter.

The URM cot program ended on March 31, with 92 people finding refuge from the cold over the winter.

That number is in addition to the 15 to 20 people who slept in the mission each night.

“We are already planning for next year to ensure people who are struggling with homelessness have a warm place to sleep. We are grateful for all our community's and BC Housing's support to pull off this winter shelter program this year,” said a post on the URM Facebook page.

The winter shelter program was launched Nov. 8, 2023 and was geared towards providing a warm and safe space to sleep for people experiencing homelessness during the coldest months.

The service was made possible with support from local donors, the Foord Family Foundation, and BC Housing.

Upper Room Mission says homelessness has increased in Vernon, pointing to the last homeless count, which increased to 279, up from 224 in 2021.

The actual number of people experiencing homelessness is believed to be nearly double that.