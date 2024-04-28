Community Climate Expo at the Vernon curling rink May 27

Photo: Pixabay

The environment will be front and centre at the Community Climate Expo next month.

The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. May 27 at the Vernon curling rink, and businesses and entrepreneurs are invited to participate.

Hosted by the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE), the expo provides multiple exhibitor opportunities and attractions.

The exhibit space is free and will feature a Voices of Nature musical performance by 50 elementary students, keynote speakers, student CARE projects and climate art displays, eco friendly door prizes and an opportunity for the public to add their input to Vernon's official community plan.

For more information or to register, contact Jo de Vries at 250-300-8797 or email [email protected].