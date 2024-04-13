Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort celebrating three decades of lift access for biking

Photo: SilverStar

This summer is a milestone year for SilverStar Bike Park as they celebrate 30 years of lift access for biking.

The Vernon resort first started offering lift-access biking in 1994 and is kicking off its 30th year with several new features and updates to popular trails.

When the trails open for the summer on June 21, riders will be greeted with new features, new woodwork and major trail updates on flow and tech trails.

There’s also a new accessible hiking loop planned for the top of the Gondola and new progression-based jump lines are near completion that will now have blue and black options in the Vault Progression Zone.

“It is our community of riders who have helped build the world class Bike Park we play in today and we’re so excited to celebrate this huge achievement with them,” said Megan Sutherland communications and PR specialist.

“With over 139 km of purpose-built DH, XC and Enduro trails, SilverStar Bike Park has hundreds of berms, jumps and features on offer and, with a focus on progression, there’s something here for all ability and skill level of riders,” Sutherland said.

Early bird summer bike passes and ride cards for the summer are on sale until Tuesday June 4.

Summer camping and accommodation is also open for online bookings.

For more information, visit the SilverStar website.