City of Vernon will be closing southbound lane of Silver Star Road Thursday

Photo: Thinkstock

Motorists are advised there will be traffic disruptions on Silver Star Road Thursday.

The City of Vernon said a temporary detour will be required for a portion of Silver Star Road as crews complete street sweeping and flushing in the area.

Starting as early as 9 a.m, the south-bound lane of Silver Star Road will be closed between Phoenix and Foothills drives.

Motorists headed south on Silver Star Road will be detoured onto Phoenix Drive and then onto Foothills Drive, before reconnecting with Silver Star Road.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of day.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.