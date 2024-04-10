Yellow tape can be seen around part of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Yellow police tape is surrounding part of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment.

Little information is available at this time, but Castanet Vernon news director Chelsey Mutter said the west side of the building, the rear entrance area, is taped off.

Mutter said the front door to the downtown detachment is not behind the yellow tape and people were seen entering the detachment.

RCMP did not comment on why the area was closed off, but told Mutter it part of the detachment has been taped off out of an abundance of caution and there is no danger to the public.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

- with files from Chelsey Mutter