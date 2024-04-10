Member of public drops hand grenades off at Vernon RCMP detachment

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said a member of the public brought two hand grenades to the Vernon detachment Wednesday.

“At around 11 a.m. this morning, a member of the public attended the RCMP detachment in Vernon and turned in what appeared to be two small hand grenades that they had found in their garage,” Terleski said.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was contacted and the grenades were secured in a police vehicle.

A safety corridor was then established and access to and from the building and parking lot was restricted.

“EDU officers are on route and are expected to attend later today,” Terkleski said. “They will conduct a full assessment and deal with the items.

“If any members of the public come across items like this or find anything that might be an explosive or dangerous, it's best to leave it in place and not transport it or take it out in public. The best course of action is to call us so we can attend and deal with it in place.”

ORIGINAL 3:20 p.m.

Yellow police tape is surrounding part of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment.

Little information is available at this time, but Castanet Vernon news director Chelsey Mutter said the west side of the building, the rear entrance area, is taped off.

Mutter said the front door to the downtown detachment is not behind the yellow tape and people were seen entering the detachment.

RCMP did not comment on why the area was closed off, but told Mutter it part of the detachment has been taped off out of an abundance of caution and there is no danger to the public.

- with files from Chelsey Mutter