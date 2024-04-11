Vernon Mission Hill Elementary School holds annual heritage fair

Vernon heritage was front and centre at the Mission Hill Elementary School Heritage Fair Wednesday.

The annual event had Grade 5 students take a deep look into a subject of their choosing.

Students then made a presentation on that subject which is judged by a panel of volunteers. The district winner advances to regionals in Kelowna and a win there would send them to the provincials in the Lower Mainland.

Teacher Chad Soon said the students were free to pick anyone of any topic they wanted.

“Some have picked family history, others have picked local heroes, Indigenous, they can pick whatever topic interests them,” Soon said. “I really encouraged them to try and pick something that can become passionate about because this is a really deep dive for them. It's the biggest project many of them have ever done. They spent three months on this and it can be a really rewarding experience.”

For the last three years in a row, Soon said Mission Hill has sent six of the nine children from across the Okanagan to the provincials.

“Heritage Fair season is one of my favourite times of the year because the connections the kids make through this project can really be profound, in some cases life changing,” Soon said. “They are connecting with heroes, they are discovering their family history – it can be really powerful.”

Soon said over the course of the project the students learned how to build a thesis, “they are making arguments about why their topic, why their hero is important, why they should be remembered, the impact they made.”

The students develop reading, writing, speaking skills, critical thinking, design skills and more.

“It's such a great opportunity for them to take it wherever they want it to go,” Soon said.