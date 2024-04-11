Accused sent back to Ontario by Interior Health before Vernon trial could take place

Photo: Castanet

A man who allegedly stole fentanyl patches out of a Vernon pharmacy has been sent back to Ontario, according to crown counsel.

Eric John Stoa is meant to appear for his trial on April 23 for two charges — attempted theft of $5,000 or under, and committing mischief of $5,000 or under.

However, provincial court heard Wednesday that Stoa was sent out of B.C. before his trial date could take place. Court heard Stoa was detained under the Mental Health Act around December/January, and RCMP informed Crown counsel about a week ago that Stoa had been transferred to his home province of Ontario.

Provincial Court Judge David Patterson questioned why Interior Health would send Stoa back to Ontario, “without considering the fact that man is facing criminal charges.”

“It'd be nice to have more information as to why it is they felt it was in all of our interests collectively — by that I mean society's — to ship this individual back off to Ontario and without considering the fact that man is facing criminal charges."

“It may be 100% legit and a good idea but with any consideration given to the reality that there's this little thing called information 57070-2-D (the court file number for the charges) in front of the court.”

The court heard that both defence and Crown counsel are no longer in contact with Stoa.

There are seven witnesses ready for the trial, but Crown asked that the six non-police witnesses not be required to come to court on April 23, as it is unlikely Stoa himself will appear.

When considering the application, Patterson commented on the crimes; “It may not appear to be that horrible of crimes, others might suggest the allegation of stealing fentanyl patches out of a pharmacy and damaging a safe could meet the criminal burden and a trial should ensue.”

Ultimately Patterson ruled the six non-police witnesses do not need to attend court, however one police officer will attend. Crown counsel said they will be on standby so if Stoa does show up the trial can proceed.

Jamie Shinkewski with Interior Health said the situation seemed like a “weird one.”

"We cannot speak to an individual case for privacy reasons," said IH. "In general, we can say that Interior Health does not have control over an individual who chooses to leave B.C. contrary to a court order. Our staff would not be aware of those orders unless specifically told by authorities."