While with the Downtown Vernon Association Brian Walsh picked up more than 2,500 pounds of waste and saved two lives

Photo: DVA

He was a well-known face in the downtown core, cleaning up more than a ton of garbage and offering a friendly greeting to those he met along the way.

For several years Brian Walsh, who worked for the Downtown Vernon Association, patrolled the streets of the city centre, pulling a cart and picking up garbage.

Unexpectedly, Walsh recently passed away.

“Throughout his tenure at the DVA, Brian's unwavering dedication to our community was evident as he worked to enhance the beauty of downtown Vernon, single-handedly removing over 2,500 pounds of waste. His efforts were not just about aesthetics - they reflected his profound love for our city and its people,” said a post on the DVA Facebook page.

“As we mourn the loss of Brian, we stand together to support his beloved wife Pauline. The sudden departure of Brian has left a void in our hearts and an unexpected burden on his family.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support his family during this challenging time.

“In honouring Brian's memory, let us not only remember his remarkable contributions, but also emulate his spirit of selflessness and compassion. Together, let's ensure that his legacy of kindness lives on, brightening the lives of those he touched and continuing to uplift our community,” said a write up on the GoFundMe page.

“Beyond his professional endeavours, Brian's heart beat for the open road. Alongside his beloved wife, Pauline, he found adventure and joy riding their Harley Davidsons under the summer sun, and embarking on adventures in their converted van when the winter winds blew cold.

“Brian’s tough exterior belied the remarkable depth of his kindness. Despite literally saving – two that we know of – lives, he shied away from recognition, preferring to let his deeds speak for themselves.”

The DVA had previously told Castanet Walsh had saved people from overdosing.