Error in Vernon staff report means council approved tax hike found to be too high

Taxes in Vernon aren’t going up as much as expected after staff found an error – after the fact – in the report passed at Monday's council meeting.

City spokesperson Caroyln Baldridge informed Castanet of the error via email, saying that an error was found in the tax rate options report. Rather than the 6.48 per cent increase which was passed by council, residential taxes are only expected to increase 4.79 per cent.

“It was determined after the regular meeting that administration had made an error and reported the difference based on a 2022 representative home,” Baldrige wrote in an email.

“The correct information should have read that the 2023 city taxes for average house was $1,862 rather than the $1,832 reported. As a result, the increase in city taxes for an average home is $89 annually or a 4.79 per cent increase.”

The tax hike was discussed at length at the April 8 meeting when Mayor Victor Cumming wondered why residential taxes would be increasing by 6.48 per cent when the new requirements of the budget are 5.28 per cent.

Cumming said at the meeting; “So we're increasing taxes faster than we're increasing fees?”

Council had agreed to pass the increase in taxes but asked for an explainer page of sorts to help them explain to residents why their taxes would be going up more than budget requirements. It now appears council was right to be confused as taxes should only be increased by 4.79 per cent.

The report was submitted by Rena Crosson, manager of financial operations, and questions from council were addressed by Debra Law, director of financial services.

Baldridge says an amended report will be before council at the next meeting.