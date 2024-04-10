The Roster raising money for the Vernon Heron Protection Society

Photo: Tom Skinner

This fundraiser is for the birds – some really big birds.

The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill is teaming up with Vernon photographer extraordinaire Tom Skinner in support of the Vernon Heron Protection Society.

Starting April 15, to support the fundraiser people can purchase a heron card for $5. Also for $5, people can purchase a raffle ticket for a 24” x 32” heron print.

Skinner, a former educator turned celebrated local photographer, has donated the heron print and created heron cards for the fundraiser.

All fundraising proceeds will go directly to the society.

"We are always seeking innovative ways to contribute to the vital conservation efforts of the heron sanctuary situated behind our establishment,” said club owner, Hussein Hollands. “Tom's generous contributions with his artwork will undoubtedly make a significant impact in supporting the cause."

The Roster has a long-standing commitment to the preservation of the heron sanctuary, having previously organized various fundraising events and initiatives. In the summer of 2022, the club commissioned artists to adorn its exterior wall with a heron mural to raise awareness and pay tribute to these iconic birds.

The Roster sits next to the Vernon Heronry at 2319 53rd Ave.

Rita Bos, senior director of the Vernon Heronry Protection Society, said she is appreciative of the fundraiser, emphasizing the importance of protecting these blue-listed birds in British Columbia.

"The herons are an integral part of our local ecosystem, and I am happy to report they continue to come back. This is the 37th year and their numbers are increasing. There is even an eagle that has built a nest amongst the herons,” said Bos. “Fundraising initiatives like this are crucial for their conservation and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to The Roster for their continued support and to Mr. Skinner for his generous donation of his artwork."

The fundraiser will run from April 15 to May 31. Patrons can make additional contributions at The Roster to further aid the Vernon Heron Protection Society in their conservation efforts.