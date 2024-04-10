Vernon Fire and Rescue quickly douse grass fire behind high school

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Grass fire behind Clarence Fulton Secondary quickly doused Tuesday

Firefighters responded to a small grass fire Tuesday afternoon behind Clarence Fulton Secondary School.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) received a report of a grass fire in a field in the 2300-block of Fulton Road at about 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 9.

“Upon arrival, crews were able to confirm a small 10’ x 10’ grass fire was burning,” Winquist says.

A resident equipped with a fire extinguisher helped crews put the fire out quickly.

No one was injured and structures were never at risk because of the fire.