Organizers of 3rd annual Sovereign to SilverStar Marathon say event was 'Huge success'

Photo: Barb Riley S2S three year total tops $30,000 for KidSport

Organizers of the third annual Sovereign 2 SilverStar Ski Marathon are touting this year’s event as a huge success.

The two-day Nordic event wrapped up over the weekend and featured two distances (21k and 40k), two ski techniques (Classic and Skate) and two world-class venues - Sovereign Lake Nordic Club and SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon.

The marathon was held April 6 and 7.

Barb Riley handles communications for the event and says registrations continue to grow each year.

“This year, there were over 600 participants and over 830 race entries. These are big numbers to attract, especially with snow and good ski conditions being in short supply across North America this winter," Riley said, adding skiers ranged from six to 83 years old from all over North America, with some caming from as far away as Switzerland and Australia.

She says participants were thrilled to enjoy the well-organized event in an amazing place and has heard wonderful feedback.

“Everyone was treated to some exciting finishes - including one that was to 100ths of seconds - the highest number of young skiers ever participating, and many smiles,” she says.

This year’s S2S was full of prizes, a movie night, live music, a silent auction and participants enjoyed discounts from S2S sponsors and SilverStar Village hotels and restaurants.

The S2S Silent Auction raised $12,300 for KidSport Vernon, to tip the three-year total over the $30,000 mark.

KidSport is a local charity that provides grants to cover the costs of registration fees so kids 18 and under in Greater Vernon can play a season of sport. A donation valued at $7,500 by local company and new S2S sponsor, V02 Master, helped boost funds raised and support more kids.

For results and more information about the S2S, click here.

Riley promises next year’s dates will be posted soon.