Archway Society reports 'concerning trend' in North Okanagan of dating apps used to commit assaults

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Dating apps are being used to commit acts of sexual violence against women in the Vernon area, according to Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

“Some concerning trends we have been seeing here locally are offenders using dating apps to set up dates with women, taking them to remote locations and committing acts of sexual violence against them,” said Taylor Moody, with Archway’s sexual assault services.

She said the team has noticed an increase in choking and drug-facilitated sexual assault in the past year, with similar trends being reported regionally. In some cases, even reports of human trafficking are coming through.

Sexual assault awareness month

April marks Sexual Assault Awareness month. Archway said its theme for this year is Building Connected Communities. The society hopes to reduce the likelihood of sexual abuse, assault and harassment in the community.

Since August 2023, Archway’s sexual assault services program has made contact with 73 different people in the North Okanagan about options, information and support after experiencing sexual assault. Of those people, 50 have decided to open files and continue receiving emotional or court support, and 23 decided not to continue with further support.

“Archway’s clinical counselling program just started this past August, and our counsellor has seen approximately 15 individuals,” said Archway's Monica Kriese. “Everyone’s counselling journey looks different, but each survivor is offered up to 12 clinical counselling sessions for free.”

Reporting sexual violence

Moody said she continues to see people hesitate or not be ready to report these types of crimes to the police.

"Our goal is to provide all the information we can about reporting the incidents and the judicial process so that victims can make the best decision for them at that time," Moody said.

"Sometimes people need time to do the counselling piece or get supports in place, and feel safe again before they are ready to explore what reporting the crime could look like for them.”

Kriese explained under Archways sexual assault services, people are not required to report assaults in order to receive emotional or medical support.

Castanet reached out to RCMP for information about the uptick in sexual assaults from dating apps but did not receive a response by the time of publication.