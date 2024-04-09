Okanagan Landing condo residents can return to building, unit source of gas leak still unknown

Photo: The Strand Lakeside Residents evacuated for suspected gas leak

UPDATE 5:31 p.m.

Residents can now return to the west building at the Strand Lakeside.

Fortis BC was called out Tuesday afternoon to assess the building after gas was detected. Residents had been told to leave, not use appliances, light candles or smoke.

According to the strata management company, Accent Distribution, Fortis BC says residents may return to the building and use appliances as normal.

The gas supply to the west building will remain off until the source unit with the leak can be identified.

ORIGINAL 4:35 p.m.

Residents in a condo complex on Okanagan Landing Road were told to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after gas was detected.

Water was shut down for the day while plumbers performed scheduled maintenance at the Strand Lakeside. A plumber’s meter detected “combustable gas” in the west wing of the complex and residents were quickly told to leave the building.

In an emergency email sent by strata management, Accent Distribution, owners in the west wing were also told to refrain from smoking, lighting candles or using appliances until advised differently.

Residents were also told to open windows before leaving the building. The email advised that Fortis is enroute.

Spokesperson with Fortis BC, Jessica Skjeveland, confirms a crew has been dispatched and should arrive within 15 minutes to access the situation.