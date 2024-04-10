City public washroom questioned as overdose gateway in Vernon's downtown

Tracey Prediger

The public washroom that sits between 30 Avenue and 35 Street in Vernon was installed in 2019 as a solution to reduce vandalism in the area.

Now, almost five years later, one city councillor is questioning if the lavatory has instead become a doorway to death during Vernon’s opioid crisis.

“The washroom that we have that is in the downtown core across from FreshCo and Nature's Fare, do we know how many incidences of overdoses have been happening in that washroom?"

Coun. Kari Gares posed the question during Monday’s regular council meeting while asking for concrete data to support what she’s already hearing from local businesses.

"Some of the local businesses are saying that they're having to increase their own security to make sure that people aren't overdosing in those washrooms, and it's having an impact on them."

Erica Arteaga has been managing Teeter Totter Toys for the past two years and has a front row seat to the 30th Avenue the bathroom that faces Coldstream Avenue.

“We see a lot of people who go in and out, but we do see more people that will go in the door and then never come out.”

Just how often people die within those four walls is what Gares wants to know.

Vernon's only safe consumption site listed on Toward the Heart is a few blocks away at 3306A 32nd Ave. in the downtown Mental Health & Substance Use building.

Fire Chief David Lind said because the washroom doesn't have an exact address, data collection will be difficult. However, he said there is a heat map which tracks areas of frequent call outs. Community policing is also being asked for its input.

Anyone living or working in the area is accustomed to the steady stream of paramedics, police and private security that are now constantly on patrol.

“The city is good, they do come by I think twice a day, so that helps a lot. But in the off times, there are fires on the sidewalk, people sleeping, it’s all there,” says Amanda Peterson, who works in a nearby salon.

She says she never feels threatened but believes there must be a better way for everyone involved.

Gares believes Vernon’s overdose rates per capita are higher than Kelowna. According to the BC Coroners Service, the Vernon local health area saw 69.3 unregulated drug deaths per 100,000 while Central Okanagan saw 46.8 per 100,000.

Once statistics on overdoses in the bathroom in question are gathered, she’ll be encouraging council take action to minimize the deaths that are happening there.