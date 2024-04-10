City of Vernon advising residents that Anderson Way will be partially closed Thursday

Photo: City of Vernon

Anderson Way will be closed to through traffic this Thursday as crews upgrade water services.

The City of Vernon is advising motorists a temporary detour will be in place as early as 7 a.m., Thursday.

Anderson Way will be closed between 48 Avenue and 27 Street, but local and business traffic will be able to access properties. Work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m. the same day, but the city says the timeline may change if there’s an emergency.

Motorists can expect some delays and are asked to obey traffic control signage and slow down in the area.

The city says it apologizes for any inconvenience the disruption might cause and appreciates patience while the work is being completed.