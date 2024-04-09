Vernon councillor says provincial STR exemptions 'no reason to rejoice'

Photo: Predator Ridge/Shawn Talbot Predator Ridge will now be exempt from STR regulations under clarity provided by the province

Recent clarifications to the province's short-term-rental restrictions are no reason to rejoice, says a Vernon city councillor.

"They're very small step in the right direction, a lot of these property owners are still going to be hamstrung to a degree,” said Coun. Kari Gares at Monday's council meeting.

Her comments came after asking for an update from city staff on clarity to exemptions to the province's rules coming next month that will limit short-term rentals to a homeowner's principal residence. Strata motels and hotels have always been exempt, but the exact requirements of the exemption were only recently released.

Roy Nuriel, acting general manager of planning, explained that to be exempt, strata hotels/motels need three things: have a front desk, units need to be advertised under the same platform and have housekeeping.

“The idea is that the units actually function similarly to a hotel/motel," he said, noting properties in Vernon that were specifically zoned to function that way.

Gares said the exemptions will still require Vernon properties – like the Strand or the Outback – to make changes in order to be exempt from regulations.

"It literally only gives property owners a few short months now to install these additional things. So realistically, they haven't necessarily solved anything in the short order,” said Gares.

“I agree to a point that regulation does need to be put in play. But we also need to recognize that we did our work. We knew exactly what we were doing when we created those particular zones that allowed for those short term rentals."

The provincial restrictions will go into place on May 1. Premier David Eby has said the law will address the housing crisis by opening up more until for people to live in.

Since learning of the law, Vernon council has raised concerns over how areas like Predator Ridge and the Outback will be impacted by the rules despite the city specifically zoning the areas as resorts to allow for short term rentals.

Predator Ridge has previously confirmed to Castanet it will be exempt to the restrictions.