Photo: District of Coldstream Map of closure

Starting Wednesday, Learmouth Road in Lavington will be closed to motorists, except local traffic.

Watermain work will close the road between Park Lane and Reid Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10.

Motorist are asked to detour using Learmouth Road to Reid Road or Dure Meadow Road. The District of Coldstream thanks motorists for obeying on-site signage and traffic control.