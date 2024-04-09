Lakeview Peanut Pool to remain 'free' when opened

Photo: Tracey Prediger City confirms no cost to users when Peanut Pool re-opens

Work continues on Lakeview Park’s Peanut Pool replacement project this spring. Though the opening date is not ready to be announced for the wading pool, city spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge says there will be no cost to users when it opens.

“I can confirm that there are no plans to charge fees for use of the Peanut Pool,” said Baldridge in an email.

The pool was originally expected to be opened last summer but the construction timeline needed to be extended after contractors came across clay in the East Hill neighbourhood.

Additional excavation and cost overruns for the construction of a mechanical, washroom and storage building added more than $1 million to the project bringing the total closer to $4.5 million.

Funds will come from the city's infrastructure reserve ($301,000) and the recreation major maintenance and operational reserves ($733,640).

Nearly $1.9 million – $1,887,576 – of the project is being funded by a combined federal-provincial grant from the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The original wading pool was first opened in 1958 and has been well used and loved by many families over the years.