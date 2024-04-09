Vernon city council agrees to 6.48 per cent residential tax increase

Photo: Castanet

Residential municipal taxes will be going up 6.48 per cent after council agreed to a moderate shift of tax burdens from businesses to residents.

The shift means the business-to-residential tax rate ratio will be below its policy goal of 3.2, the first time it’s met the goal in recent years. In 2022 the ratio was 3.3379, and in 2023 that rate was reduced to 3.2369.

Now, in 2024 the rate will be further reduced to 3.0108, below the policy objective of 3.2.

Residential tax rates will be increasing from $2.69 to $2.79, and business tax rates will decrease from $8.72 to $8.43.

Council had a long discussion over why the residential tax rate would be increasing by 6.48 per cent when the new requirements of the budget are 5.28 per cent.

“So we're increasing taxes faster than we're increasing fees?” Mayor Victor Cumming questioned.

Director of financial services, Debra Law confirmed that after non-market growth was taken into account, taxation would still need to increase to cover $2.7 million.

“The $2.7 million, so that's what we're actually taxing, and in order to tax that it would be a 5.28 per cent increase to the budget,” Coun. Kari Gares asked Law.

To which Law responded, “That's the taxation for all existing tax property owners from 2023. So then the new revenue from growth is those new properties that have new subdivisions and new homes or new businesses, that's the 1.44 per cent, they make up that amount.”

“We're gonna stand in front of the public and they're going to say, ‘you're telling us that we have a 5.28 increase in our budget and as a residential taxpayer I will pay a 6.48 increase?’” Said Cumming. “And they're going to have difficulty trying to square those two numbers.”

Coun. Brian Quiring raised issue with the city’s tax rate saying neighbouring communities average out to 2.76, while Vernon sits at about 3.

Council debated deferring the decision until it had a better understanding of how much was paid by businesses versus residential and the difference between the two presented different tax rate options. Council ultimately decided to go forward with option one but requested staff present council with a page so council is better equipped to explain the rationale to taxpayers.