Contributed

Smoke visible on the North side of Vernon was caused by a dumpster fire.

Vernon Fire Rescue responded to the fire near Anderson Way which has since been put out by crews.

The fire was in the parking lot behind Andres Electronics and before the SuperStore parking lot.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for more information.

-with files from Tracey Prediger