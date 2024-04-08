'Not sure we'll get there': Vernon RCMP trying to get charges approved for fire that destroyed Okanagan Eatery

Photo: Stephen Zopf File photo of the July 4, 2023 downtown Vernon fire

Vernon RCMP says they’re pushing for a criminal charge in the downtown fire which destroyed the Okanagan Eatery among other businesses.

Insp. Blake MacLeod said Monday at Vernon’s regular council meeting that RCMP are going back and forth with Crown counsel trying to get charges approved.

“I'm not sure we'll get there to be honest, it is challenging,” said MacLeod. “And we can go into investigations and police work and gathering of evidence. But sometimes we don't have everything that we can get to get a charge.”

The fire at 30th Street and 29th Avenue took place on July 4, 2023. Clean-up of the site began in March and is expected to wrap up in mid- to late-April.

The fire was deemed suspicious at the time and handed over to the RCMP for investigation.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the investigation but did not receive a response at the time of publication.