Recruiters and reps under one roof at upcoming Vernon Job Fair

Photo: file photo Vernon Job Fair on April 25, 2025

No resume? No worries. WorkBC Centres in Vernon and Enderby are on standby for anyone interested in updating their job history before the upcoming Vernon Job Fair.

Vernon’s Job Fair is the city’s largest hiring event of the year organized by both NexusBC Community Resource Centre and WorkBC.

The event brings recruiters and representatives from over 30 companies, who are in the process of hiring, together under one roof.

“This is an excellent opportunity to discover what jobs are available and what employers are offering as compensation and benefits,” says Lee Brinkman, events & marketing manager with NexusBC. “We’ve made a special effort to showcase a broad list of employers from fields such as government, non-profit, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and trades.”

BC currently has an unemployment rate of 5.5% and Brinkman says job seekers can use this opportunity to their advantage.

“As the competition for jobs increases, job fairs are an excellent way to get in front of the individual who does the hiring and make that connection. It isn’t often that this many employers get together in a purposeful effort to meet job seekers,” says Brinkman.

He adds some pointers to keep in mind when attending a job fair is to dress as if you are going to an interview, bring multiple copies of your resume and know your schedule if you are asked to sign up for an interview. Brinkman also recommends practicing a 30 second sales pitch of your background and being ready to talk about yourself.

Advance resume help can be accessed by calling (250) 545-2215 in Vernon or (250) 838-2324 in Enderby.

WorkBC will also host a Jobseeker Lounge at the job fair so if questions arise at the event, you can ask a professional.

A full list of employers can be found at www.vernonjobfair.ca

The Vernon Job Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the Vernon Lodge.