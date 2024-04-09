Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace 'confused' by recent ruling to remove sex offender from national registry

Photo: Oak Centre

Vernon’s Archway Society for Domestic Peace is questioning a recent court decision which allowed a North Okanagan man who was caught with child pornography to have his name removed from the national sex offender registry.

Micki Materi, co-executive director of programs with Archway, says she’s confused by the decision.

“It sounds like our justice system has just admitted that the rights of our children to be safe from harm in our communities is not as important as the rights of the individuals who have a propensity to do them harm," said Materi.

"The national registry of sexual offenders is meant to enhance the safety of people in our communities so that we are aware of those individuals who have a propensity to do us harm, particularly our children. The RCMP can use that as a rationale to let the public know, in their role of community safety.”

Removal from list

Ernest Michel Tremblay applied in January in Vernon provincial court to have his name removed from Canada’s national sex offender registry.

Court documents show the man was previously found guilty of possessing and accessing child sexual abuse materials. As part of his sentence, he was mandatorily required to register as a sex offender under the national Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

He'd applied after changes in the law made it possible for sex offenders to have their registration orders ended early or removed. Changes to Bill S-12 received royal assent in October and updated the criteria under which sex offenders are required to register.

Those changes followed a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada in 2022, in which the top court held that mandatory registration on the sex offender registry is unconstitutional.

"I have concluded that there is no connection between Mr. Tremblay’s continuing registration … and helping police investigate sexual offences, and so I grant his order," provincial court Judge Jeremy Guild said in his decision to remove him from the registry.

Help available for victims

Materi encourages anyone 18 and under who’ve been the victim of sexual violence to reach out to Archway’s Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

“Oak Centre’s Child and Youth Service Coordinator provides support to children and youth aged 18 or younger who have been the victim of a crime or are going to be a witness in court,” said Materi.

“Oak Centre staff are able to offer emotional support, information, and court updates to you and to attend court as needed.”