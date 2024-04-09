Lumby family pledging to pedal to give back to BC Children's Hospital Epilepsy Program

Photo: The Lapointe family Giving back to epilepsy program at BC Children's Hospital

A Lumby family has their bicycles tuned up and ready to travel 500 km before the fall.

Tarryn and Katrina Lapointe came up with a cycling fundraiser as a way to give back to the BC Children’s Hospital Epilepsy Program after their now 12 year-old daughter, Trinette, was diagnosed with epilepsy. Tarryn used to ride to raise money for kids with cancer but after his daughter had her first seizure in December of 2022, he focused on getting her the medical help she needed.

“We didn’t know anything about epilepsy before this and the staff at BC Children’s have gone above and beyond to help us with everything,” says Mom, Katrina, on the first day of their ride.

Now that the one year anniversary of their daughter being seizure free is fast approaching, the Lapointe’s are ready to ride and celebrate. The Lapointe’s also want to make sure help is there for anyone going through the same thing they did.

“I know people say it’s safe when someone has a seizure, but when you see your child have one, it’s really scary,” says Katrina, who still struggles to give her daughter the independence the tween desires.

“I just feel like we are always watching her, waiting for the next seizure,” she says.

Even though Trinette is doing extremely well with her medication, the Lapointes plan to ride around the Lumby Oval or newly expanded Salmon Trail and stay away from the highway when riding as a family.

Tarryn however is planning a solo round-trip cycle from Lumby to Vernon on Sunday June 23, 2024

The family has set aside the next six months to complete their goal of riding 500 km and hope of raising $1000.