BX Creek Trail in Vernon 'dramatically taken out' by landslide, closed to through hiking

Photo: Tracey Prediger

BX Creek Trail has been “dramatically” taken out by a landslide.

Mayor Victor Cumming gave an update to council at its committee of the whole meeting, Monday morning. He says the north side of the trail about halfway up – just below Herbert Road – has seen a significant landslide.

“The trail has been dramatically taken out,” said Cumming.

The lower part of the trail is open and the public can still view the falls by accessing the trail from the top, at Tillicum Road and venturing down.

“All of that is open as well, but you cannot get through. There is a very steep slide and debris, etc. has come down. So for safety reasons, that part of the trail has been closed and investigation is underway.”

Signage has been posted by the RDNO advising the public of the partial closure. No timeline has been given for when the trail will reopen.

Trail users are also advised the property beside the closure is private and not for public use.