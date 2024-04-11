Phase 3 of Back Enderby road project to get underway April 15

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

Motorists in Spallumcheen are being notified of upcoming roadwork.

As part of Phase 3 of the Back Enderby Road upgrades, Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. (OAL) will be in the township undertaking road construction work and drainage improvements.

From April 15 to June 28, work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with long weekends excluded.

Minimal traffic delays are expected, and OAL will accommodate emergency vehicles through the work site as safely and quickly as possible.

Residents will be informed of potential delays to driveway access before work begins. Single-lane alternating traffic will move throughout the project as work continues. Questions about the project can be directed to the township at 250-546-3013.

Back Enderby Road project

Phase 3 is a continuation of previously completed Phases 1 and 2, this time crews are paving a southern portion of Back Enderby Road and completing drainage upgrades.

Back Enderby Road was initially built as a wagon road to be used by local farmers and residents. Over the years, the road was upgraded to gravel and then paved.

"Although the road surface has evolved over the years, the structure beneath the asphalt has remained," explains the township in a press release about Phase 2.

"The original structure was not intended to support an asphalt surface, nor the heavy vehicle and industrial traffic that currently travel the road in high volume.'

According to the township, the road condition and existing drainage culverts were assessed in 2018. The assessments highlight Back Enderby Road as nearing the end of its useful life expectancy and drainage improvements are needed to prevent future flooding.