Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking public assistance locating a woman who's been missing for over a week.

Mounties say Natalie Cutler, 33, was last heard from on March 29, and has not been in contact with friends or family since.

Cutler is describes as 5 ft. 6 in. and 223 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Cutler’s whereabouts, or has seen or heard from her, is asked to contact local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).