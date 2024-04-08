Ground broken on $135.9 million Active Living Centre in Vernon

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Ground was officially broken on the multimillion dollar Active Living Centre in Vernon, Monday morning.

Project team representatives and politicians, including Mayor Victor Cumming, were on site with shovels in hand to officially kick off construction which is set to begin this summer.

"Without a doubt, this is a historic day for the City of Vernon," said Cumming. "Thanks everyone who gave input as part of the [Community Master Plan] and referendum process. Council promises the facility is modern, state of the art and more importantly it will be fun."

Council approved the finalized design, budget and construction schedule at its committee of the whole meeting, Monday morning. The ALC will be built on the former Kin Race Track on 43 Avenue which is already fenced off.

Clark Builders is in charge of construction and has built over 50 similar facilities and they are looking forward to getting started on site. The site office complex is to be set up in coming weeks said Randy Kyrzyk with Clark Builders.

Additional funds, project cap

In February, Vernon’s city council announced up to $15 million of funding had been added to the already earmarked $121 million investment.

Additional funds for the project are to cover the cost of a major water slide, a waveball, a Ninja Cross course, additional interactive spray features, and a cold plunge pool. The length of the walking/running track will also be increased to 185 meters and a fourth lane added.

The additional $15 million is also to address cost escalation from the past two years, the inclusion of water features and Syilx Culture in the building design. Grant opportunities are being explored to help pay for the enhancements and council has announced the rest of the money will come from reserves.

It’s anticipated the ALC will be able to host events such as provincial swim meets and tournaments for a variety of sports with features like permanent raised spectator seating over the pool, portable bleachers and enough pool deck, gymnasium and multipurpose space to accommodate athletes, coaches, and officials.

The ALC is expected to open to the public in the fall of 2026, and won't exceed $135,941,009.