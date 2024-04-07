Enderby residents invited to check out redesign submissions for street banners

Photo: Facebook

Enderby residents are now able to get their first peek at possible future street banners.

For all of April, the Enderby Arts Centre is showing submissions for the redesign.

Artists of all ages were welcome to enter their artwork in the redesign contest which accepted submissions until March 15. There are two categories: under 18 or 18 and over, one winning design will be chosen from each category and win $500 each.

A judging panel will select a winning design concept in each category based on the following criteria: Quality and effectiveness of the design concept, and degree to which the design concept reflects the preferred thematic elements.

The thematic elements were: Representation of local culture and history, and natural landmarks, use of bold, contrasting colours and avoiding too-busy or ultra-detailed designs.

In a post to Facebook, the Enderby Arts Centre invites people to stop by and “view the work of local talent.” Visit the centre at 617 Cliff Ave, in Enderby open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.