People Place seeking hosts to show off their gardens for 20th annual tour in Vernon

Photo: Melanie O?Hara-Hutchinson A garden on the 2023 People Place garden tour

Anyone with a green thumb, and a garden to show for it, has the chance to showcase their hard work this Spring.

The People Place Society is looking for gardens to take part in its 20th annual garden tour fundraiser in the Greater Vernon area. The tour is set to take place June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but the society is still in need of garden hosts for the tour.

A garden host is someone who owns a garden and is willing to include it on the tour and in the brochure. Some confirmed gardens include both Nexus community gardens and a garden in Coldstream.

“Also, it is important to note that the gardens do not need to be masterpieces,” said Melanie O’Hara-Hutchinson with the society in an email. “Small and larger gardens are accepted. We’ve had floral, vegetable and xeriscape gardens over the years.”

People Place says it’s hoping to add three to five more gardens for this year’s tour. The society is waiting to print tickets and brochures including descriptions and maps until it has all of the gardens.

This garden tour is the society’s major fundraiser for the year and proceeds will go to support the non-profit society.

O’Hara-Hutchinson says the tour has plenty of volunteers but “can always use more.” Volunteers help at each garden while hosts are welcome to help but some prefer to be in the background while others enjoy talking about their garden.

Generally, the tour is self-guided, but People Place is seeking volunteers and gardens to make the tour flourish.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email [email protected] or [email protected], or call 250-558-6585.