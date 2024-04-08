City of Vernon has more than $60 million in reserve funds

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon has a lot of money in reserves, thanks in part to projects which had been taken off the books by city staff.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a report from Elma Hamming, director of financial services, stating as of “Dec. 31, 2023, after consideration for the 2023 to 2024 carryovers, there was a total balance of $76,799,994 available."

“The 2024 budget included $2,753,330 transferred from reserves for operating purposes, $17,008,076 transferred to reserves, and $30,302,239 transferred from reserves for onetime projects, leaving a remaining total reserve balance of $60,752,501 available for future expenditures prior to inclusion of amendments."

The report comes after council was given the summary of carryovers from 2023 to 2024 at the March 25 meeting. During that presentation, council heard that a number of council-approved projects had been scrapped by city staff without city council's express knowledge or approval.

The then-director of financial services, Debra Law, informed council that the reserve schedule presented at the April 8 meeting would reflect the increase from project budgets that had been scrapped. Previously, the money sat unspent in reserves but was not reflected in reserve amounts presented to council for other projects.

"Projects that were taken off will increase the value of the reserve; it'll show that it's available again," said Law in the March 25 meeting.

City spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge told Castanet that a full report on the scrapped projects is expected to be before council on April 22.

Currently, it's still not clear exactly how many projects – and budgets – were scrapped. Also up in the air is how those projects were funded, by reserves or by grants.

The report being presented to council Monday shows the reserve balance is about $19.1 million higher than expected when the 2024 budget was presented to council in December.

“This is due to some year-end transfers to reserves being higher than expected; 2023 DCC additions; interest being applied to the Gas Tax Reserve, Statutory Reserves, and DCCs; projects completed under budget - releasing some reserve commitments; and the postponement of the Kin Race Track Park project,” reads the report.

As of March 25, net budget amendments totalled $16,044,057, leaving a remaining total reserve balance of $44,708,444, which is comprised of the following:

General Reserves - $22,130,793

Sewer Reserves - $5,384,152

Statutory Reserves - $5,865,015

Deferred Revenue - $11,328,51

