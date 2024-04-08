Staff says City of Vernon needs to spend up to $60,000 to repair Kal Tire Place air cooled liquid chiller

Photo: Castanet file photo

It is going to cost a lot of money to keep Vernon's main arena cool.

City of Vernon staff are asking council to authorize up to $60,000 to the repair the Kal Tire Place air cooled liquid chiller.

At their regular meeting Monday, council will receive a report stating “recreation services has been receiving feedback related to ambient temperature, humidity levels and ice conditions in the KalTire Place South building. As such, an investigation and inspection of the air-cooled liquid chiller, which was originally installed in 2001, was scheduled and completed by our designated service provider.

“The inspection by the service provider contained recommendations regarding critical items that need to be addressed in order to maintain operations and extend the units lifecycle.”

These include:

Performing a complete pressure test,

Thorough servicing of all components,

Removal and disposal of current refrigerant

Recharging the unit with new refrigerant.

The estimated cost for these repairs is $21,425 plus taxes.

The report also highlighted additional items for repair or replacement that may need to occur.

The cost for any additional, non-repairable component expenses was estimated at up to $35,000 depending on the replacement needs.

Kal Tire Place currently serves as an Emergency Support Services Reception Centre, and has served as an emergency community cooling centre to provide temporary relief to the public during extreme heat events.

“The proper functioning of the air-cooled liquid chiller is essential to offering these services,” the report says.

Administration is recommending funding of up to $60,000 from the Recreation Services Major Maintenance Reserve to ensure repairs to the air-cooled liquid chiller are done in a timely manner in order to be prepared for the upcoming wildfire season, potential summer heat waves and efficient operation during the fall ice-season.

The current balance of the Recreation Services Major Maintenance Reserve is $845,241.