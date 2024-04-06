City of Vernon staff are recommending council endorse spending $278,000 to upgrade the concessions in Kal Tire Place South

Photo: Facebook

City of Vernon staff are recommending upgrades to the concessions in Kal Tire Place South.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a report outlining what needs to be done at the concession stands.

“With the aging infrastructure in two concessions and one liquor service area, upgrades are required to ensure current requirements are met through the Interior Health permitting process as well as increasing the standard of quality of the infrastructure in the spaces,” the report says.

There are currently three food concession areas: the Crease Concession; the Penalty Box and the Centre Ice Concession.

The Crossbar is the sole liquor service outlet at Kal Tire Place. The Crossbar and two of the concession spaces (The Crease and Penalty Box) are original to the 23-year-old building. The third concession space is located in Kal Tire Place North, built in 2018.

The Crease Concession needs $70,300 worth of upgrades, the Penalty Box Concession $55,700 and the Crossbar Liquor Service $12,000.

In addition to the upgrades needed for the aging infrastructure, staff is recommending upgrades so all concessions have full temperature control through the addition of ductless, split-heat pumps at a cost of $40,000.

Miscellaneous costs including electrical and plumbing work, permitting, freight, taxes, consulting and other repairs are estimated at $100,000.

Staff are recommending “council endorse the provision of providing additional funding of up to $278,000 to the Recreation Facility Major Maintenance Reserve, which has a current balance of $845,241, towards the upgrades to concessions at Kal Tire Place.”

To read the full report, click here.