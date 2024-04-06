Vernon's annual spring Shoparama is happening at the rec centre today and Sunday

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The largest shopping event so far this year is happening right now at the Vernon rec centre.

Shoparama is taking place today and Sunday in the rec centre auditorium and Dogwood Gym.

Organizer Ingrid Baron said the annual spring event has 87 vendors.

“We've got all kinds of preserves and toys, birdhouses, baking - all kinds of things,” Baron said. “Crystals are a big thing right now. We have a lot of crystals.”

There are also collectables such as Hot Wheel, sports memorabilia and more.

“We have a food truck this year which we haven't had for quite a while,” Baron said. “And we have Fritz the Baker and kettle corn outside as well.”

Shoparama started more than 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band. When the band broke up, Shoparama continued with a focus on helping the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

“We usually have the trumpet band do a pop-up performance, but they could not make it this year,” Baron said.

Shoparama is on until 6 p.m. today and then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.