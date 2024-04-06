Vernon-Monahsee MLA says Vernon School District receiving $260,000 from the province to help struggling families

Photo: Pexels

The province is providing financial support to Vernon families struggling with school expenses.

NDP Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the Vernon School District is receiving $260,000 from the province to help schools provide support directly to families.

The funding will help pay for student necessities, such as school supplies, school fees and class trips, as well as additional costs associated with joining a school sports team or music program.

The support comes from the Student and Family Affordability Fund, which is being replenished with an additional $20 million this spring. More than $60 million has been provided to school districts provided through this program over the past two years.

“When our kids are supported in the classroom, our community is strengthened,” said Sandhu. “I’m glad that our government is providing funding for schools to help pay for resources and extracurricular activities for students, so they can learn, play and grow and families can keep more money in their pockets.

“As a parent, I understand that extracurricular activities are important for children’s physical and mental well being, and help children to explore their hidden talents. However, we know that some parents cannot afford to pay to enrol their children in extracurricular activities, therefore our government is stepping in to support.”

The funding is on top of the largest investment in school food programs in the province’s history. The Feeding Futures Fund has dedicated $214 million over three years to create and expand local school food programs.

The Vernon School District received $1,079,115 from the province for food programs during this school year.