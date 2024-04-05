New Dynacare Vernon medical lab will start seeing patients Monday morning

Photo: Dynacare

The new Dynacare Vernon medical lab will begin operation at 8 a.m. Monday.

Located in the Anderson Subdivision, 102 – 5240 Anderson Way, the new facility will replace the Valley Lab in the Railway Plaza on 31st Street which ceased operations this week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the new state-of-the-art facility.

“In addition to blood and urine collection, our new site offers national testing services such as the Harmony non-invasive prenatal test,” said Laurie Wilhelm with Dynacare.

The centre will serve the Vernon community weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours for appointments on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Wednesday appointments can be booked online.

Wilhelm said the 30th Avenue location in downtown Vernon, will continue operations as it has for years.

Dynacare took over ownership of the two local Valley Medical Labs in May 2023.

Dynacare is a Canadian company that dates back more than 50 years and has 170 lab and health service centres across the country.

Dynacare purchased Okanagan-based Valley Medical Laboratories in 2023.