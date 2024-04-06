Vernon man will not serve additional jail time after being convicted of possession of fentanyl and heroin for trafficking

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Vernon man who is currently incarcerated at Oliver's Okanagan Correctional Centre will not spend any more time in jail, after he was recently convicted on drug charges.

Blake Dergez, 42, was sentenced in a Vernon courtroom Friday on two counts of possession for the purpose or trafficking – one count of trafficking fentanyl and one count of trafficking heroin.

Dergez had just over five grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of heroin when he was arrested.

Crown Council was asking Supreme Court Justice Alan Ross for a 24-month sentence while defence sought a jail sentence of nine to 18 months.

Ross sentenced Dergez to 18 months in jail, the equivalent of 540 days.

However, Dergez has 695 days of pre-sentence credit, meaning he will not spend any additional time in jail.

Dergez will also have a credit of 155 days that can be applied to his next sentencing, which will happen next month in Kelowna.

In February, Dergez was found guilty of assaulting a police officer with gasoline and threatening to light him on fire, but he was acquitted of five counts of assault using bear spray.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the assault conviction in June.

That case stems from an incident on the evening of Sept. 9, 2021, when NAV Canada reached out to the RCMP to report someone had been shining a green laser at planes that were landing at Kelowna International Airport, including a commercial WestJet flight.

Dergez was eventually arrested later that night after he was found in Vernon's Becker Park, and a year later, he was charged under the Aeronautics Act with engaging in behaviour that endangers the safety or security of an aircraft in flight. A conviction can result in a maximum fine of $100,000 or five years imprisonment.

But the Public Prosecution Service of Canada stayed the two charges against Dergez in February 2023, providing no reason for the stay.

While in jail in 2023, Dergez was also convicted of two assaults on prison guards.

Ross noted Dergez has 28 prior convictions, but pointed out Dergez's early convictions were for theft and other minor crimes.

However, since 2012, Dergez has been convicted 18 times for assault.

During the most recent trial, Ross heard that Dergez was severely abused as a child and deals with mental health and addiction issues with drugs and alcohol.