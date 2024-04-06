New Vernon Fire Rescue Services fire truck replaces 38-year-old truck

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has a much-needed new fire truck.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive an update on the new rig that was approved for purchase in 2023.

“In completing the project, staff encountered several challenges some of which included supply shortages, unanticipated cost escalation and long build timelines,” the staff report says.

“On March 19, the city received the apparatus and it will be 'pushed' into service on April 15 after being fully equipped.”

It is tradition to hold a 'push in' ceremony to christen a new truck.

A push-in ceremony dates back to the days when fire equipment was pulled by horses. To get the equipment back into the fire hall, it was disconnected from the horses and pushed in, setting a tradition that has carried on to this date.

“This addition to the fleet is an important milestone for the city as it provides a Fire Underwriters Survey-recognized apparatus for each of the city’s three fire stations,” the report says.

Fire apparatus typically last for up to 15 years of front-line service, while it can can be extended for an additional five years in some cases. Often apparatus stay in service for longer periods to provide extra capacity within the fleet.

The fire engine being replaced was well past it due date, having served the community since 1986.

The new fire truck came with a price tag of $1.5 million.