Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has three new tourist information kiosks to tell tourists where to go.

At their regular council meeting Monday, civic leaders will get an update on the kiosks which were funded by the provincial Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

The kiosks feature timber construction and solar-powered back lighting and were developed to support Tourism Vernon’s Visitor Service strategy with more in-community information to help direct visitors to explore the area.

The kiosks are located at Marshall Field, 6891 Okanagan Landing Rd., the downtown BC Hydro Fast Charging Station/Transit Loop, 3001 31st Ave. and near the Flo Electric Charging Station in Civic Memorial Park, 3805 31st St.

Spring 2024 information panels were recently installed and provide information on nearby attractions and commercial centres, community maps and QR code links to the Tourism Vernon website.

The information panels are expected to be updated semi-annually by Tourism Vernon.