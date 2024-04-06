City of Vernon will provide a $25 voucher to city residents towards the purchase of a tree

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Vernon will once again be helping the North Okanagan go green.

Each year, the city offers a $25 voucher towards the purchase of a tree planted on private residential property.

This year, the program will open just prior to Earth Day on April 22.

“The City of Vernon is continuously working to promote a healthy, enjoyable and safe community by encouraging residents to plant trees. Trees can help offer energy cost savings by providing shade, reduce sound and dust pollution to your property, and reduce the impacts of stormwater on flood events - all while enhancing the value of your property,” says a post on the city website.

As part of the Tree Program, the voucher can go towards the purchase of a tree at Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden or Swan Lake Market & Garden.

Vouchers are limited to City of Vernon residents, and one per property.