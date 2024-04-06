Vernon council to be told funding for bus route on Middleton Mountain was not approved

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon has been denied an additional bus route by BC Transit.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a staff update on a request made last year for enhanced bus service in the city.

At the Sept. 25, 2023 committee of the whole meeting, council endorsed the BC Transit MOU for three transit expansion initiatives, but "on March 16, 2024, BC Transit notified the City of Vernon that the new Route 10 Middleton Mountain was not funded, due to no available new fleet,” the report says. “Likewise, additional service on Sundays and statutory holidays for HandyDART was denied due to no new fleet.”

Consistent statutory holiday service on Routes 1 to 9 was approved.

The report says that despite BC Transit denying the funding for Middleton Mountain, administration has completed designs for the bus stop improvements, which will be constructed in 2024. Administration will make another request for BC Transit to fund the Middleton Mountain route in 2025.