Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reporting some hopeful trends in crime, and some areas that still need work

There was a noticeable uptick in property offences in rural Vernon the final three months of 2023.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a quarterly report for last year from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the number of calls for service were down by 8.8 per cent, but calls for property offences in Vernon were up by 13.8 per cent.

However, that pales in comparison to the 33.3 per cent jump in offences for rural Vernon.

Overall on 2023, Vernon saw a 1.1 per cent increase on property offences while rural Vernon finished the year with 15.9 per cent jump.

Coldstream had a significant reduction in property offences with 21.4 per cent drop in the last three months of year and an overall decrease of 21.8 per cent for 2023.

At the end of the year, Coldstream also saw a drop in the number of calls for service by 5.7 per cent and and criminal code violations were down by 6.6 per cent.

In 2023, calls for service, criminal code violations and property offences took a nose dive in Lumby and Westside.

Both communities recorded a significant reduction in criminal activity. However, Falkland saw a 58.8 per cent increase in calls for service, a nine per cent jump in criminal code violations and a 37.5 per cent increase in property offences.

New to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was the Integrated Crisis Response Team, which was created in November as a response to an increase in mental health-related occurrences.

“The unit consists of a police officer partnered with nurse from Interior Health to respond to calls for service where there is a mental health component,” the report says. “Of the 360 mental health occurrences in the Vernon area from October to December, the ICRT team were the lead on 88 files and conducted follow up requests from frontline officers.”

The ICRT attends to check the well being of persons with mental health concerns, apprehends persons in crisis under the Mental Health Act and connects persons in need with the appropriate community resources. In addition, the ICRT teams meet with partner agencies to ensure valuable working relationships are cultivated.

