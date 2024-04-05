Free emergency preparedness seminar in Lumby will touch on fires, floods and evacuations

Photo: Jordan Neufeld/File photo

It is only April, but there are already concerns about wildfires in the region.

To help people prepare for a worst-case scenario, Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton and Lumby Emergency Planning Co-ordinator Melanie Wenzoski are holding a free emergency preparedness seminar dealing with floods, fires and evacuations.

“Do you and your family know what to do in a disaster/emergency? Are you responsible for elderly parents or people with disabilities? Pets? How long would it take you to pack the car and leave? What if you don't have a car? This workshop will help you plan and prepare, reducing stress and panic in a real-time situation,” said a post on the Lumby Life Skills Workshop Series Facebook page.

The seminar will be held at the White Valley Community Centre, April 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Mabel Lake Community Centre is also hosting a two-day S-100 Basic Fire Suppression and Safety course on April 20 to 21.

The course is instructed by Doug MacLeod of MacLeod Forest Services and costs $250.00. For details and registration, email [email protected].