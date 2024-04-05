Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort hosting numerous events for last weekend of the winter season

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort is ending the season on a high note.

Saturday and Sunday will be the last two days of on-slope action at the ski hill before it closes for the winter and gears up for the summer season which is set to begin June 21.

The Seismic Spring Mountain Festival will usher out winter at the Star with a variety of events today through Sunday.

There will be live music in the Village with the Box-Zilla Challenge and the Monster Rail Challenge both take place Saturday.

Sunday is Hawaiian Shirt Day as well as the Teck Okanagan Zone Finals on Gypsy Queen.

Live music and a variety of events are on tap and season's pass holders will be treated to a free barbecue.

For a full list of the Seismic events, click here.

And while the 2023-24 season is just about to end, early bird seasons passes are already on sale for the 2024-25 season.

And seasons pass can be paid off in six, interest-free payments.

Prices for the passes go up June 30 and midnight.