Award-winning folk songwriter Abigail Lapell is coming to Vernon

Award-winning folk songwriter and singer Abigail Lapell is coming to Vernon.

Lapel will be at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on April 12, at 7:30 p.m. as part of VDPAC’s 2023-24 Spotlight OnStage Concert Series.

Known for her haunting modern folk songs, Lapell will showcase her prairie noir and Canadiana desert rock style. She has won three Canadian Folk Music Awards and has more than 40 million Spotify streams.

The Toronto artist’s new album 'Anniversary' is set for release in May 2024 on Outside Music.

The Vernon performance is part of her Canadian tour, featuring stops in Calgary, Prince George and Toronto.

“Abigail Lapell’s sincere songwriting, dreamy indie folk sound and disarming banter create a great night out,” said Erin Kennedy, VDPAC artistic director.

Anniversary was recorded at the historic St. Mark’s Church in Niagara-on-the-Lake with Great Lake Swimmers’ Tony Dekker.

Anniversary interrogates the romantic ideal of growing old together. The album’s 11 songs track the revolving days, seasons and years to celebrate and complicate the notion of eternal love.

Lapell draws inspiration from turning 40, the 15th anniversary of her father’s death, and several personal milestones.

“I'm excited to be back in the Okanagan as part of the ONStage Concert Series. It'll be my first performance in the area with my full band, and we're looking forward to sharing some brand-new songs from my upcoming album along with older favourites,” Lapell said.

Lapell, a multi-instrumentalist, showcases her powerful voice in live '70s folk rock performances alongside an eclectic group of musicians, now performing as a three-piece band.

Anniversary comes on the heels of Lapell’s critically acclaimed 2022 album Stolen Time, and her project Lullabies, released last year.

In VDPAC’s OnStage Concert format, the audience is seated directly on the stage, cabaret-style, for a unique concert experience.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students. The performance is two hours with an intermission.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).