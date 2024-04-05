Kevin Rothwell has joined the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Photo: Chamber of Commerce

A familiar face is joining the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Kevin Rothwell has been named as the new membership manager.

Rothwell's career includes experience as a business owner, Better Business Bureau accreditation officer, business development manager, fund development manager, communications specialist, emcee, benefit auctioneer and a radio, television, online and print journalist and announcer.

Rothwell is also a British Columbia Association of Broadcasters “Journalist of the Year” award winner.

A strong believer in the chamber of commerce movement, Rothwell is a board member of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and advocate for small business.

"Already a fixture in the chamber world, Kevin is known for his fancy shoes and welcoming smile at our events. He’s been intricately involved in the community and I’m excited to welcome him to our team,” Dan Proulx, Chamber General Manager. “His wealth of experience and skills will enhance the value for our members and I know he’s keen on growing those relationships.”

Rothwell can be reached by email at [email protected].