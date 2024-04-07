Okanagan grower fined $7k by WorkSafeBC over workplace death

Photo: WorkSafeBC

Jealous Fruits Ltd. has been fined $7,181 after a worker died in a tractor roll-over on a Lavington cherry orchard, more than a year ago.

According to the WorkSafeBC investigation report, the fatal incident took place on Oct. 24, 2022. The report says no one witnessed the event, but investigators were able to determine the worker was thrown from a tractor they were driving.

“While the worker was likely attempting a U-turn, loose soil built up in front of the trailing tire implement that had been improperly chained to the back of the tractor,” reads the report.

“The trailing tire implement became embedded in the ground, which caused the tractor’s front end to lift and slide down the embankment. The tractor flipped 270 degrees, and the worker was thrown from the tractor."

WorkSafeBC found contributing factors of the death were a seat belt and rollover protective structure being used, ineffective supervision, the lack of a working-alone program, lack of hazard identification and risk assessment.

The report says the worker set out sometime after 1 p.m., and a search was initiated around 11 p.m. that day.

Jealous Fruits is a grower with orchards throughout the Okanagan and employs about 1,300 full time and transient workers throughout the year.

The $7,181.51 penalty was imposed on Feb. 14, 2024.

Castanet has reached out to Jealous Fruits Ltd. for comment.