Vernon's Francis Street to be closed Monday and water shut off

Residents are being advised Francis Street in the BX area of Vernon will be closed on Monday and water turned off for several hours while crews tie in to a water main in the area.

In a press release, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) said a detour will be set up to use East Vernon Road and to accommodate a tie in to the water main, some customers will be without water on Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is suggested residents store a short-term water supply for your needs such as cooking and toilet use before the work begins.

Once water has been restored, residents may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water and are being advised to run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred.

